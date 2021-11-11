Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State launched in India; Read more

Players Unknown Battlegrounds: New State has been released and is available to play on Android, iOS and iPadOS. This battle royale game has been launched in 200 countries including India and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store. The newly launched PUBG: New State is said to offer a next generation battle royale experience wherein up to 100 players can fight using different strategies and weapons. The players will fight in a universe that is set in 2051 and will get new vehicles and consumables.

The all new Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State can be played on Android devices that are running on Android version 6.0 or more and Apple devices that are running on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 or more. The game can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store.

The publisher, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State will have support for 17 different languages and has a new global illumination graphics technology and a gunplay system that will be better than the existing versions of Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) battle royale game. This game is based on the Vulkan API to ensure stable performance.

The Player Unknown Battlegrounds: New State comes with new mechanics that include drop calls, support requests and dodging to deliver a fresh experience. We have seen this in the PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The developers have added new exclusive vehicles in this game.

Krafton has established a total of nine global hubs to make sure that stable gameplay experience is provided to players. They have banned the use of unauthorised programs, keyboard, emulators and mouse to actively detect and restrict hacks.

Due to technical issues, the launch of Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State was delayed by two hours.The pre-registered players will be rewarded with a new vehicle skin named as Takion TR1 that can be claimed from the in-game mail till 5th January, 2022.

In addition, the players will get launch day rewards that include ten chicken medals, frame and New State Profile icon, pants, parachutes and t-shirts. Some people are experiencing issues in logging in due to a large registration of users; however, it will be resolved by the back end team.

