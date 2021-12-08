Players will get PKM LMG in Season 11 of COD Mobile suggested leaks

The 10th season of the COD mobile is almost at its end. In the coming week, Season 11 will take over this COD mobile. During this time when season 11 of COD mobile is almost here, there are many new leaks and rumours floating around which are suggesting some new features which players can expect in the 11th season of COD mobile. So let's talk about them.

According to some leaks, the battle pass leaks were already revealed from the Chinese version of the COD mobile. Along with that players can also expect 2 new weapons in the 11th season of the COD mobile. These new weapons were made available in the test server of the 10th season but unfortunately, they didn't get their way to the gameplay. These new weapons are now spotted on the game file that means players can expect new weapons in the 11th season of COD mobile. The official new update list will get released once the 11th season is officially out.

You will get PKM LMG and D13 sector weapons in the COD mobile season 11

Developers are going to add PKM LMG weapon from the Morden Warfare 2019 this will be the main primary gun in the COD mobile season 11. This is a heavy LMG gun and there is a high chance that it will compete with the chopper and RPD. The looks of the PKM are similar to the RPD but the magazine capacity of the PKM is 200 rounds with FMJ. This weapon can create some serious destruction on the map.

Currently, we don't have any clear idea about whether the COD mobile will continue the LMG's next season or not. But if that happens then it can become a nightmare for players who are camping with the upcoming PKM. According to some leaks, the PKM Boru skin which is from Modern Warfare 2019 will be the tier 50 weapon skin, and it will be in the COD mobile season 11 battle pass.

On the other hand, the new D13 Sector will be the new secondary gun in the game. This is basically a disk thrower gun that can bounce off the environment and hit the targets at the same time. This weapon can become a great counter for breaking hills in such points or corners where it's difficult to search and destroy. The D13 sector weapon is coming from the Black Ops series of the Call of Duty franchise.

Currently, the 2nd favorite weapon in the game is Thumper and the new D13 has a strong possibility of competing with Thumper as it can destroy the enemy in the single hit which Thumper is not able to do.