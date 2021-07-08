PlayStation 5 DualSense Cosmic Red controller launched in India, but PS5 console is still not available

Sony is planning to restock the console next week, but there is no certainty to this information so take it with a pinch of salt. With that said, the restock of the PS5 date is July 12th and it’s expected to restock on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and ShopAtSC official website.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Cosmic Red variant has finally launched in the Indian market and the controller is already listed on Sony’s official ShopAtSc. But the question is, what will you do with that if the console itself is out of stock for months and the company is incapable of restocking the PS5 frequently to meet the demand of the Indian consumers. Do note that the company has only listed the DualSense Cosmic Red controller on its official site but it’s still not available. However, it’s expected to be made available for sale when the company restocks the PS5 units.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Cosmic Red price and availability

As per the official website the PlayStation 5, DualSense Cosmic Red is listed for sale at Rs 6,390. The Midnight Black and white DualSense controllers are up for sale at Rs 5,990. It seems that the most awaited Cosmic Red variant is slightly pricier than the standard variants. The availability of the device is still not revealed by the company, but a report from IGN India is claiming that the gamepad will be available for sale along with the restock of PS5 units.

Citing sources the report suggests that Sony is planning to restock the console next week, but there is no certainty to this information so take it with a pinch of salt. With that said, the restock of the PS5 date is July 12th and it’s expected to restock on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and ShopAtSC official website. As usual, the e-commerce companies are tipped to restock the console at 12 PM IST. The mystery behind the availability of the Pulse 3D headset is still uncovered and there are no words on that neither we have any clue about it.

The PS5 standard variant with a disk drive will be up for grabs at Rs 49,990 and the digital variant will be up for sale at 39,990. Let’s see how soon the consoles are going out of stock this time as we know the number of units will be limited. According to Sony, the company is facing a huge shortage of units due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. It would be tough to tell when the company is going to make the device available for open sale.

