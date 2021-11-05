PlayStation-exclusive: Spiderman to arrive in Marvel’s Avengers; Read more

by Omair Pall   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 08:16 AM IST  |  492
   
Crystal Dynamics announced the release date for the much awaited hero in Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation-exclusive character. Spiderman will be arriving on 30th November as an update to the live service game. The company had to launch Spiderman earlier this year but after it failed to materialise in the initial launch window, it got delayed. The developers had assured the fans that Spiderman would be coming but they had not confirmed the date yet. 

 

Spiderman will be released as a playable character in the Marvel’s Avenger on 30th November for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console gamers. In the announcement post Crystal Dynamics said “Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable”. “He must partner with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while keeping his identity hidden. As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join full time with the Avengers or stay independent in his fight against AIM?” siad Crystal Dynamics. 

The Marvel’s Avengers update rolling out on 30th November will feature some additions alongside Spiderman. The level cap increases from 150 to 175, a new gear upgrade system that enables the players to increase the power of the current gear and few changes to weekly objectives. 

Marvel’s Avengers: 30th November update

The update is big and it was required as the game desperately needed some player goodwill. The publisher Square Enix had decided to increase the XP grind for all the heroes before the addition of game boosters to the in-game store. However, Crystal Dynamics announced that it would remove the XP boosters from the store as the players are backlashing. The most important thing to see is whether they will be able to regain the player's trust or not. 

Spiderman will be released as a PlayStation-exclusive character in Marvel’s Avengers on 30th November. For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

