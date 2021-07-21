PlayStation Summer Sale 2021; Grab the best deals on PS4 and PS5 game titles

Good news for gaming enthusiasts as the Playstation summer sale finally goes live starting today. During this sale, the company will offer hefty discounts on a list of games until August 4th, 2021. So it's time to purchase all the games which were sitting on your wishlist for ages and waiting for some big sale. According to the company, this is one of the biggest sales from the Playstation Store and it also brings discounts on both PS45 and PS5 versions of games. To make your life easier we have collected some highly discounted games in the articles. Let’s have a closer look at the biggest Playstation store sale of 2021.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS5 games

This list consist of the best games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title

Discounted Price

Original Price

Returnal

Rs 3,749

Rs 4,999

Judgment

Rs 1,624

Rs 2,499

Observer: System Redux

Rs 1,872

Rs 2,497

Ride 4

Rs 1,799

Rs 3,999

Demon's Souls

Rs 3,749

Rs 4,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS4 games

This list consist of the best PS4 games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title

Discounted Price

Original Price

Soulcalibur 6

Rs. 559

Rs. 3,999

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition 

Rs. 624

Rs. 2,499

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Rs. 659 

Rs. 1,999

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 

Rs. 749

Rs. 1,499

Dark Souls 3

Rs. 749

Rs. 2,999

Watch Dogs 2

Rs. 799 

Rs. 3,999

Devil May Cry 5

Rs. 1,399

Rs. 1,749

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Rs. 1,499

Rs. 2,499

Red Dead Redemption 2 

Rs. 1,640

Rs. 3,999

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition

Rs. 1,799

Rs. 2,999

GTA V Premium Edition

Rs. 1,037

Rs. 2,474

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

Rs. 999

Rs. 1,999

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rs. 2,599 

Rs. 3,999

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition 

Rs. 3,199

Rs. 3,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: PS4 and PS5 game bundles

Apart from individual discount, the company has also introduced impressive discounts on titles which run on PS4 and PS5 both. Here is the list:

Game Title

Discounted Price

Original Price

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Rs. 2,999

Rs. 3,999

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Rs. 2,839

Rs. 3,999

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Rs. 2,799 

Rs. 3,499

Outriders 

Rs. 2,599

Rs. 3,999

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Rs. 2,399

Rs. 3,999

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Rs. 2,375

Rs. 4,750

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Rs. 2,274

Rs. 2,999

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Rs. 1,999

Rs. 3,999

Hitman 3

Rs. 1,999

Rs. 3,999

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Rs. 839

Rs. 3,999

Metro Exodus

Rs. 624

Rs. 2,499

Borderlands 3

Rs. 1,048

Rs. 1,498

What is the price of the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is currently available for purchase at Rs 2,375 down from Rs 4,750.
When PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 is going to end?
Playstation summer sale finally goes live starting today. During this sale, the company will offer hefty discounts on a list of games until August 4th, 2021.
What is the price of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) during PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 ?
The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is up for grabs at Rs 659 down from Rs 1,999.
