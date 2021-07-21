PlayStation Summer Sale 2021; Grab the best deals on PS4 and PS5 game titles

Good news for gaming enthusiasts as the Playstation summer sale finally goes live starting today. During this sale, the company will offer hefty discounts on a list of games until August 4th, 2021. So it's time to purchase all the games which were sitting on your wishlist for ages and waiting for some big sale. According to the company, this is one of the biggest sales from the Playstation Store and it also brings discounts on both PS45 and PS5 versions of games. To make your life easier we have collected some highly discounted games in the articles. Let’s have a closer look at the biggest Playstation store sale of 2021.
PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS5 games
This list consist of the best games which are on discounts during the sale:
|
Game Title
|
Discounted Price
|
Original Price
|
Returnal
|
Rs 3,749
|
Rs 4,999
|
Judgment
|
Rs 1,624
|
Rs 2,499
|
Observer: System Redux
|
Rs 1,872
|
Rs 2,497
|
Ride 4
|
Rs 1,799
|
Rs 3,999
|
Demon's Souls
|
Rs 3,749
|
Rs 4,999
PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS4 games
This list consist of the best PS4 games which are on discounts during the sale:
|
Game Title
|
Discounted Price
|
Original Price
|
Soulcalibur 6
|
Rs. 559
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
|
Rs. 624
|
Rs. 2,499
|
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)
|
Rs. 659
|
Rs. 1,999
|
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
|
Rs. 749
|
Rs. 1,499
|
Dark Souls 3
|
Rs. 749
|
Rs. 2,999
|
Watch Dogs 2
|
Rs. 799
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Devil May Cry 5
|
Rs. 1,399
|
Rs. 1,749
|
Mafia: Definitive Edition
|
Rs. 1,499
|
Rs. 2,499
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
Rs. 1,640
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition
|
Rs. 1,799
|
Rs. 2,999
|
GTA V Premium Edition
|
Rs. 1,037
|
Rs. 2,474
|
God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Rs. 999
|
Rs. 1,999
|
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|
Rs. 2,599
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
|
Rs. 3,199
|
Rs. 3,999
PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: PS4 and PS5 game bundles
Apart from individual discount, the company has also introduced impressive discounts on titles which run on PS4 and PS5 both. Here is the list:
|
Game Title
|
Discounted Price
|
Original Price
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
Rs. 2,999
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|
Rs. 2,839
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
|
Rs. 2,799
|
Rs. 3,499
|
Outriders
|
Rs. 2,599
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|
Rs. 2,399
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
|
Rs. 2,375
|
Rs. 4,750
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|
Rs. 2,274
|
Rs. 2,999
|
Immortals: Fenyx Rising
|
Rs. 1,999
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Hitman 3
|
Rs. 1,999
|
Rs. 3,999
|
FIFA 21 Standard Edition
|
Rs. 839
|
Rs. 3,999
|
Metro Exodus
|
Rs. 624
|
Rs. 2,499
|
Borderlands 3
|
Rs. 1,048
|
Rs. 1,498