PlayStation Summer Sale 2021; Grab the best deals on PS4 and PS5 game titles

Good news for gaming enthusiasts as the Playstation summer sale finally goes live starting today. During this sale, the company will offer hefty discounts on a list of games until August 4th, 2021. So it's time to purchase all the games which were sitting on your wishlist for ages and waiting for some big sale. According to the company, this is one of the biggest sales from the Playstation Store and it also brings discounts on both PS45 and PS5 versions of games. To make your life easier we have collected some highly discounted games in the articles. Let’s have a closer look at the biggest Playstation store sale of 2021.

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS5 games

This list consist of the best games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title Discounted Price Original Price Returnal Rs 3,749 Rs 4,999 Judgment Rs 1,624 Rs 2,499 Observer: System Redux Rs 1,872 Rs 2,497 Ride 4 Rs 1,799 Rs 3,999 Demon's Souls Rs 3,749 Rs 4,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS4 games

This list consist of the best PS4 games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title Discounted Price Original Price Soulcalibur 6 Rs. 559 Rs. 3,999 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition Rs. 624 Rs. 2,499 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Rs. 659 Rs. 1,999 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Rs. 749 Rs. 1,499 Dark Souls 3 Rs. 749 Rs. 2,999 Watch Dogs 2 Rs. 799 Rs. 3,999 Devil May Cry 5 Rs. 1,399 Rs. 1,749 Mafia: Definitive Edition Rs. 1,499 Rs. 2,499 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rs. 1,640 Rs. 3,999 Marvel's Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition Rs. 1,799 Rs. 2,999 GTA V Premium Edition Rs. 1,037 Rs. 2,474 God of War Digital Deluxe Edition Rs. 999 Rs. 1,999 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Rs. 2,599 Rs. 3,999 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Rs. 3,199 Rs. 3,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: PS4 and PS5 game bundles

Apart from individual discount, the company has also introduced impressive discounts on titles which run on PS4 and PS5 both. Here is the list: