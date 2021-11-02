Pokemon GO Cacturne raid counters for November 2021; Read more

Cacturne originates from the third generation of Pokemon and is currently the 4-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. It evolves from Cacnea and is a Dark Grass type Pokemon. If the players use the right counters then they can defeat the Cacturne as it is a low power 3-star raid boss. Cacturne has seven weaknesses in pokemon and Pokemon GO that includes a weakness in which it deals double super effective damage to it. So it is very simple to pick counters against Cacturne as compared to the other pokemon.

Best counter for Cacturne

Poison, Fairy, Ice, Fighting, Flying, Bug type and Fire moves make the Cacturne weak. The Bug type moves cause 256% damage to Cacturne in Pokemon Go. The players who match the Pokemon types to these moves provide a Same Type Attack Bonus and increase damage output towards the raid boss.

Here are some Pokemon and moves that perform very well against the Cacturne in pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Frost Breath Air Slash Infestation Counter Powder Snow Struggle Bug Fury Cutter Low Kick Gust Fire Fang Fire Spin Bug Bite

Charge Moves

Fire Blast Dynamic Punch Sky Attack Avalanche Aura Sphere Overheat Blizzard Bug Buzz Megahorn Focus Blast Brave Bird Flamethrower Sludge Bomb Blast Burn X- Scissor

Pokemons

Crustle Blaziken Samurott Sirfetch’d Glaceon Galvantula Heatran Conkledurr Ninjask Moltres Mamoswine Braviary Chandelure Accelgor Lucario Leavanny Reshiram Durant Scolipede Heracross Scizor Pinsir Yanmega Escavalier Genesect Mega Venusaur Mega Abomasnow Mega Lopunny Mega Pidgeot Mega Houndoom Mega Charizard Y Mega Charizard X Mega Beedrill

The listed moves and Pokemon are one of the best ones to defeat the Cacturne in Pokemon Go. However, there are many more counters that can cause damage to the Cacturne.






