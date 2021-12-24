Pokemon Go prepares for The New Year With Four Days Of Events

The new year is approaching, and Niantic intends to ring in the new year with four days of Pokemon Go perks through an in-game event.

The party starts at 10 p.m. local time on December 31 and ends at 8 p.m. local time on January 4. The event begins with an in-game fireworks display that players can enjoy while catching 'em all, beginning one hour after the event begins at 10 p.m. and lasting until midnight on January 2nd.

Throughout the long weekend, the game will offer a variety of buffs centred on hatching eggs, including those that require half the time to hatch while providing double the amount of Stardust and Candy. Shop with Pokecoins sells New Year-themed avatar items, such as 2022 Glasses and a full outfit to match.

Adding to the good part, throughout the event, a variety of costumed Pokemon, both new and old, will appear in the wild, raids, and research encounters, as well as hatching from 7 km eggs. These are the Pokemon that are available at this time:

2020 Glasses Slowpoke

2021 Glasses Slowbro

2022 Glasses Slowking

New Year’s Hat Hoothoot

New Year’s Hat Pikachu

Party Hat Gengar

Party Hat Wobbuffet

Post the Winter Holiday Event, which began on December 16 and will last until December 31, This will be the first Pokemon Go event solely dedicated to 2022. Other costumed Pokemon will appear, as will special appearances from Galarian Darukama and others, as well as the new Postcard feature, which allows you to save a picture of a PokeStop as a postcard in an album.

