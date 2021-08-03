PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in August; where to buy

It seems August is going to be a very busy month for both Sony and Microsoft as both the companies are going to restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X soon. According to a report from IGN India, sources from distribution have told them that the console markers are going to restock the devices this month. The report suggests that Microsoft is planning to restock the console around the launch of its Flight Simulator which is expected to hit the shelves on August 5th. On the other hand, Sony is planning to restock the PS5 consoles and the pre-bookings will be announced in the first half of August. Do note that the number of units for both the consoles will be limited so you need to be very quick in placing your order.

Microsoft is restocking the PS5 console in India for the seventh time. It has already restocked the console six times. As per the sources familiar with the matter, Sony is ensuring that it makes the console available every month even if the quantity is low. Sony doesn’t want to gain any negative publicity. The company is yet to reveal any details about the restock of the PS5 but we can expect that it will soon release the restock date. You can also keep track of the restock from the local retailers.

IGN India report claims that the sources suggest Microsoft’s India consumer products division is focused on the Surface range of devices and Windows. This means the company is not giving proper attention to the Xbox Series X and S and distribution. Let’s see when Microsoft is planning to restock the Xbox Series X and S. However, do note that the companies are yet to reveal anything officially and it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.

