PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy XVI's Development Delayed, Next Announcement to be in Spring 2022

Producer Naoki Yoshida of Final Fantasy XVI says the game's next big reveal will be in Spring 2022. Yoshida had previously stated that more information would be released later this year, but the game's development has been delayed by nearly half a year due to complications surrounding COVID-19.

The development team is made up of employees from all over the world, and in order to counteract COVID-19's effects, the workforce had to decentralise and work from home. "Unfortunately, this has hampered communication from the Tokyo office, resulting in delays in—or in some cases, cancellations of—-asset deliveries from our outsource partners," Yoshida explained.

Despite these obstacles, Yoshida believes they will have a minor impact by the end of the year. The team is improving graphic resource quality, combat mechanics, individual battles, cutscenes, and overall graphical optimization.

The goal now is for the team to get as much hands-on time with Final Fantasy XVI as possible so that it can be fully polished before release. Yoshida's full statement is available below.

Not much about Final Fantasy XVIhas been revealed yet, but we do know the names of three main characters: Clive, Joshua, and Jill. It has also been confirmed that it is more action-oriented. Although the game did not appear at the Tokyo Game Show in September, the storey had been completed and the English voiceovers were nearly completed at the time. Final Fantasy XVI will be a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. There have been no other platforms announced as of yet.