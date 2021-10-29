PUBG 14.2 update to roll out from 3rd November; Read more

PUBG has announced that the 14.2 update will start rolling out from 3rd November and will include new gameplay features and new weapons. The new down but not out (DBNO) state has been included in the update that gives you a chance to survive when you are down. The Taego will come with two new options for the Battlegrounds arsenal, the first one will be the M79 Grenade Launcher and the second one is Mortar which is a high damage explosive launcher that can fire up to 700 m in distance.

PUBG 14.2 update: New features

The all new 14.2 update of PUBG will be rolling out from 3rd November and will include a Mortar weapon for the Taego map. The Mortar weapons can fire giant projectiles that have major damage; however, the players need to be sure of the position of the enemies before firing as this weapon is not accurate. The Mortar can fire up to a distance of 700 m; however, it takes some time for setup. The new update gets another weapon named M79 Smoke Grenade Launcher.

You will get to see chickens in the Taego map now that will help you with adding detail to the map. The chickens alarm your enemies about your position as they start to run when they feel danger. The sound of punching, gunshots, footsteps, exhaust and engine sounds scares the chickens; however, you can shoot to get rid of them.

The new Down but Not Out (DBNO) state feature helps the players to reach to the shore and get revived when they are knocked out in water. The players can swim and reach the shore where their teammates can revive them. The new PUBG 14.2 update brings a new location to the Taego Deathmatch preset in custom matches that include Palace, Field, Mountain, Shipyard and Market.

The all new PUBG 14.2 update will start rolling out from 3rd November and will include new weapons, new gameplay features and new locations. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.