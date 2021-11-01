PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update; How to download APK file

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 10:17 PM IST  |  11.3K
   
PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update; How to download APK file
PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update; How to download APK file
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Lite was first released in 2019 and since then this version of the game has attracted millions of fans because of the engaging gameplay and minimal hardware requirements. The developers keep on adding new content by rolling out updates to make sure the interest for the game does not go out of the gamers. The PUBG Mobile Lite game is available for Android devices only and the players can download it from Google Play Store. In addition, the company has provided a link to the APK file on the official website. We have listed down the steps that you should follow to download the PUBG Mobile Lite latest update. 

Here are the steps to download and install the 0.22.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 includes a plethora of new visually appealing cosmetics items and a set of upgradeable gun skins. The company has provided the link to the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file so you can head to the website and download the game from there. 

  1. Click here to go to the PUBG Mobile Lite official website.
  2. You will see an APK download option at the center of the screen. You have to click the option to start the download. The APK file of PUBG Mobile Lite is about 714 MB so you should make sure that your device has enough space to download it and then install it. You will have to download the resource files within the game as well. 
  3. Once the download is over you should enable the ‘Install from Unknown source’ option from the settings and then install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file.
  4. You can sign in with your account once the APK file has been downloaded, and start playing the streamlined version. 

PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.0 update; How to download APK file

If you encounter any error then you will have to uninstall the APK file and then install it again by following the steps or you will have to redownload the APK file from the website. For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

₹478.00
₹990.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sensor, 3-button Design With Clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse For Comfortable All-day Grip (gx30m39704)

Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sen...

₹249.00
₹506.00 (51%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Games, 8 Days Battery Life, Ip67 Water Resistant With Blood Oxygen And Heart Rate Monitoring (black), M (bsw003)

Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Gam...

₹2,499.00
₹8,999.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Airflow, Quiet Operation, Personal Table Fan For Home, Office, Bedroom (white)

Tukzer Usb Small Desk Fan – 8.3 Inch Portable Fans With 3 Speeds Strong Ai...

₹1,115.00
₹2,199.00 (49%)
 Buy Now
View All