PUBG: New State Brings 3 Free Tickets for Free Lord of Blood Crate; Here’s How to Get One

PUBG: New State has received a lot of positive feedback from players all over the world, and it recently reached 45 million downloads worldwide. Recently, a new PUBG New State update adds a slew of new features to the game, including a "Lord of Blood" cosmetics package. This new special crate includes a stunning new Blood Robe, a mythical garment, cosmetic skins for various weapons in the game, and level 3 awards like emotes and nameplate effects, as well as level 3 goodies like emotes and nameplate effects.

How to Get Lord of Blood Crate in PUBG: New State

The WINTERCARNIVAL15 coupon code can be redeemed for a new "Winter Carnival" crate, which is being presented as a "symbol of thanks" for the players' "constant support," according to a tweet from PUBG: New State's official handle. The promo code will expire at 00:59 UTC on January 6, 2022. (6:29 am IST). The crate will include a variety of gifts that will be credited immediately to the player's account. Ghost Mariachi Top, sunglasses, and shoes might be among the prizes.

Simply signing in today will give players a chance to receive the new Lord of Blood special crate. Three free tickets for the new Lord of Blood special crate are included in today's PUBG New State log-in prizes. Special crates and items can be obtained with these tickets. If one is extremely fortunate, they may be able to obtain the whole Lord of Blood set.

These new customizations in PUBG New State don't certainly give any new skills or power-ups, but they're still very fascinating to look at. Players may redeem these tickets in the in-game shop, and this isn't the only crate they can get their hands on. The PUBG New State shop has a lot more to offer, including the recently released Winter Carnival crate.

Players can earn extra cosmetics, crates, and sets by collecting tickets, which are given out on a regular basis throughout the game. The December update for PUBG New State is one of the game's most comprehensive content updates ever, including a slew of new vehicles, weaponry, and gameplay.

