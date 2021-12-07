PUBG New State December Patch Coming Soon with New Vehicles, Weapons, Survivor Pass 2 & More

PUBG New State December patch note is coming soon, the developer of the game Krafton has announced that an update for the game would be released on December 9. New weapons and vehicles will be added to the recently released battle royale game, as well as more customisation choices for current weaponry, a new lobby decor, and Survivor Pass Volume 2. PUBG New State will receive a new update, which will include bug fixes and enhancements, similar to prior patches. With the upgrade, Krafton hasn't said whether the game will get any additional modes, maps, or events.

The patch will be available on December 9 for both Android and iOS platforms, and it will be free to download. PUBG New State players who want to get their hands on the fixes and new features should keep an eye out for the game's update to hit the Play Store (for Android) and App Store (for iOS) (for iPhone players). Since the patch downloads may be large, it is suggested that you connect to a Wi-Fi network.

New Weapons

The L85A3 assault rifle provides the greatest firepower of any 5.56 assault rifle, is found on Erangel and Troi, and operates well in mid-to long-range firefights but has a low fire rate.M416 [C2] Long Barrel: In the M416 this attachment boosts damage while also increasing vertical recoil. The muzzle slot on the M416 will be disabled by this attachment, which can only be changed once each match

SLR [C2] 5.56mm barrel: When compared to the 7.62mm barrel, it improves fire accuracy while reducing damage

New Vehicles

Electron: A six-seater electric minivan that outlasts previous cars. Even while riding with a full squad, you can transfer seats while in the vehicle. It can only be found on Troi and the Training Ground.

Mesta: A classic two-seater sports automobile capable of fast acceleration and high top speeds. The Mesta is available in two versions: standard and open. It's found on Erangel, Troi (in some regions), and the Training Ground.

Survivor Pass Volume 2

Bella of the Dream Runners Faction is the season's primary character. To obtain all of Bella's costumes, players must complete the story missions. When players reach Premium Pass Level 48, players will earn better level prizes, vehicle skins, and extra character costumes, as well as 1500 NC for Survivors. BP Chests have also been added as a Free Pass reward in the game.

Fixes for bugs

The vehicle handling qualities have been improved in several ways

In the Station Deathmatch map, Kraton has also adjusted spawn regions and made it easier to identify enemies' basepoints

With this patch, the Troi map will receive some quality of life updates

Other Add-Ons

The Lobby theme has also been modified, with a winter festival theme for the background and music.

As a result of community feedback, BP refund amounts will now be bigger when you purchase duplicate products.

Emotes are now available in the lobby. With your buddies, try out group emotes!

On loading screens, game tips will now appear.

Survivors who have been banned for using unlicensed third-party apps will be permanently removed from the Ranks.

