PUBG New State free Snoke Flake crate; Here’s how to redeem the coupon code

PUBG New State is one of the most popular online multiplayer battleground games in India and the game title has received a huge response ever since its launch in 2021. Krafton is the gaming company behind the development of the game and with the launch, the developers have added new maps, futuristic weapons, vehicles, and a lot more. According to several reports, gaming enthusiasts have loved the enhanced graphics of the PUBG New State. Like PUBG Mobile and BGMI, PUBG New State also comes with impressive gifts and rewards.

The game developers offer exclusive items with each update to keep the game interesting for the players and allow them to stand out in the crowd. However, the exclusive items and crates come with a price tag, and to obtain those items you need to purchase them from the in-game store using the in-game currency. You need to spend real money to buy UC which can be used to purchase exclusive items.

The festival season is around the globe and we have just stepped into a new year. To make this moment special Krafton has decided to give away some exciting gifts to PUBG New State users. On its official social media handle, the company has announced the Snow Flake crate ticket which can be claimed by gaming enthusiasts. The Coupon Code is SNOWFLAKECRATE, but do you know how to claim the code, if not then you are at the correct place. Here we have garnered a step-by-step guide to help you redeem the PUBG New State code.

How to redeem Snow Flake crate code in PUBG New State

To redeem the Snow Flake crate code in PUBG New State you need to follow the given below steps.

First, you need to open the PUBG New State on your smartphone.

Once the game is open, head to the profile and copy your Account ID.

Tap and hold on to the Account ID and it will be copied.

New you need to visit the PUBG New State code redemption website by clicking here

At the top, you can see a dialogue box where you can paste the coupon code.

In the second dialogue box, you need to add an Account ID.

Now you need to click on Redeem button and you are all set to go.

Do note that the redeem code will be active until January 11th, 2022, so before that, you need to redeem the reward.