PUBG: New State Technical Test, APK file size and other details revealed

The release date for PUBG New State is rapidly approaching, and further details about the game have come forward. The game's final Technical Test is already underway, which will only heighten the level of excitement.

This ensures that the final build is technically stable enough before it is made available to the general public. All players who took part in the game's second Alpha Test will be able to take part in the Technical Test before it's released.

The Technical Test client is only available to users who have previously participated in the Second Alpha Test, as previously stated. From October 29 at 4 a.m. (UTC +0) to October 30 at 14 a.m. (UTC +0), the client will be available.

During this time, select users can download the game from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

On the Google Play Store, PUBG New State Technical Test is 1.26 GB in size, and users will need to download the maps and a few other extra resources as well. It is therefore expected that the game's size will remain within the same range upon its final release, which is set to take place on 11 November.

According to the official PUBG Mobile New State website, the minimum requirements for the Technical Test are:

Android Devices Running Android 6 and Higher and a minimum of 2 GB of RAM. while iOS devices require it to be iPhone 6S or Higher and not running a version lower than iOS 13.0.