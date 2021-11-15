PUBG: New State reaches 1 crore downloads; Read more

The game developer from South Korea released the new PUBG: New Sate battle royale game in 200 countries including India a few days back. This game has crossed the 1 crore download mark in less than a week’s time. Krafton reported that they had received over 40 million pre-registrations for this game before its release. Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State is a free to play battle royale game title that can be played in seventeen different languages and is now on the verge of becoming the most popular games ever.

Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State

The Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State was developed by the PUBG Studios. The developers are trying to push the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include all the custom items, weapons, unique player recruitment system and the drone store.

This battle royale game from Krafton has three gameplay features that include the 4 vs 4 Death Match, the training ground where the players can practice and improve their skills and lastly, the Battle Royale that is available on the PUBG franchise staple and the future-set Troi.

The players will get monthly survivor passes that will help them in unlocking a plethora of in-game items as they play the game. PUBG: New State has ranked seasons that motivates the players to fight and get to the top position. The players will have to compete with other players and this will increase their tier and they can even win in-game rewards. The rank seasons will last every two months.

The all new Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): New State is available to play for the users that have Android devices running on Android version 6.0 or more and the players who have iOS devices with iOS 13.0 or later can also play this new battle royale game. The players can download it from the Google Play Store and the Apple’s App Store.

The game comes with a new global illumination graphics technology and a gunplay system that has better performance than the previous existing PUBG battle royale games.

