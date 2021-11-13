PUBG: Newstate redeem codes; Steps to collect rewards

Krafton launched the much awaited Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): Newstate globally including India on 11th November. This popular battle royale game comes with a plethora of new features, weapons, gameplay mechanics, vehicles and a lot more. The players have been reporting few issues since the launch day and the developers are working on them as well. However, the lucky ones who have got the chance to play this game are now looking for redeem codes all over the internet. These redeem codes will help the players collect extra resources in the game for free.

PUBG: Newstate; Redeem codes

0CUB9D5WMSCWL

6GEUPN2FXGKM0

KO684R62VRRYJ

IKQYGCMEG9QK7

2DTROFHKAEK1Y

Q12KARZBZYTR

P8HZDBTFZ95U

BDGRAAZBZJGS

HTDS78FTU2XJ

DDSJJCZCDZ9U

E35KQXI8C6IH8

6PSXNVN241BTG

7IV1P1KLLOUKV

8CUY84RG250KW

PUBG: Newstate; Steps to redeem codes

Open the Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG): Newstate game app. Select the ‘Store’ option in the lobby Click the ‘Add bonus/gift code’ option Enter the redeem code correctly. Insert your Account ID. Then you can confirm and click on redeem to collect rewards.

The PUBG: Newstate redeem codes are a set of numbers and combinations that help the players to collect free rewards. The developers release the redeem codes so that the players can stay motivated and give their best in the game. Most of the players are on a continuous hunt for the redeem codes. These codes may expire with time so the players should redeem them as soon as they can.

