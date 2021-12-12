PUBG PC Is Going Free TO Play In January, But with some exceptions

PUBG, one of the first and most popular battle royale games, will go free-to-play next year. On January 12, 2022, Krafton announced at The Game Awards that PUBG will transition to a free-to-play model. The update affects both the PC and console versions of the game.

Since its release in 2017, PUBG has been a paid game, with a current price of $30. However, that will change next year when PUBG adopts a free-to-play business model, putting it on par with other popular battle royale games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. Some of PUBG's features, such as Ranked Mode, will require players to either own the game or pay for Battlegrounds Plus (more on that below).

Everyone who pre-registers for the free version of PUBG before January 11 will receive a "special care package" that includes cosmetics and other bonuses.

The mobile edition of PUBG has always been free, but this is a significant change for the PC and console editions, which are currently $30. To date, the game has sold more than 75 million copies.

When PUBG goes free, Krafton also announced that a new, optional offering called Battleground Plus will be available. Players will receive the following for a one-time payment of $13:

Bonus 1,300 G-COIN

Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost

Career - Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Custom Match functionality

In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves

Anyone who purchases PUBG before it becomes free will receive the Special Commemorative Pack, which includes Battleground Plus and various cosmetics.

