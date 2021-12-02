Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 launched; Chipsets for handheld consoles

Qualcomm said that the best gaming smartphones in the world use a Snapdragon chipset; however, the company has identified the market where it has not launched any chipset yet. In the Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm launched the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipsets for the handheld gaming consoles such as Nintendo Switch or the PlayStation and Xbox. This new chipset comes with the Snapdragon XR2 that powers devices such as the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform offers fast charging, stereo haptics, immersive audio, a cooling fan and includes an exclusive Adreno GPU that delivers at a frame rate of up to 120 fps. The company wants to give a platform to the developers so that they can create content and then invite OEMs to build handheld consoles. Qualcomm has joined hands with Razer to build a Snapdragon G3x handheld Development kit. This development kit is not for sale and it is strictly a platform to show a demo of what can be built with the Snapdragon G3x chipset.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Development kit

The all new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Development kit features an HDR OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The resolution of graphics is 1,080 pixels at a frame rate of 120 fps and the system has an active cooling feature for consistent performance. It packs a battery of 6,000 mAh which is in-built with fast charging support. This device can be used for long gaming sessions as the battery capacity is good and there is a fast charging facility as well.

Qualcomm is looking forward to using the Android OS only to run the Snapdragon G3x platform; however, it will provide support for different platforms as well in the future. This chip maker has partnered with a company that is a specialist in mapping on-screen controls to hardware joysticks.

The Snapdragon G3x platform includes advanced features such as stereo haptics and will support controllers. For connectivity, the device has the latest Wi-Fi 6E and a 5G mmWave modem. A 1,080 pixels webcam is provided on the front that will allow the gamers to add commentary without any additional hardware. It is said that the mobile gamers are going to bring a revenue of an estimated $90 billion this year. The handheld consoles are going to become a major new platform for all the smartphone companies.

