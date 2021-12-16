Rapoo VH710 gaming headset launched in India; Price and features

Sound plays a vital role while gaming especially when you are on a battlefield, it requires a precise sound to track your opponents and have an upper hand. With better surround sound audio you have a higher chance to accurately pinpoint your enemy’s location and act immediately. Keeping all this in mind Rapoo has expanded its gaming headset lineup today with the launch of the VH710 Gaming Headset. The company promises to provide a virtual 7.1-channel surround sound environment enabling users to distinguish and detect the direction of the sound clearly. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched gaming headset.

Rapoo VH710 Gaming Headset Specifications



The Rapoo VH710 features large 50mm drivers for superior audio performance which includes punchy bass and crisp highs. The headset also features an ENC microphone which includes de-noising functions for stable and crystal-clear chats and Voice calls. Additionally, using Rapoos proprietary driver interface, you can fine-tune the drivers to customize voice modes.

The headset also incorporates cool RGB backlight LEDs wherein you can create your own personalized ambiance to enhance your gaming experience. And lastly, there’s an in-line controller that helps you with quick volume controls, mute, and backlight controls.



Salient Features

Virtual 7.1 channel audio output brings you a stunning surround sound experience

Cool RGB LED backlight

Headset with controller enables you easy to launch multifunction

Sound unit with 50mm drivers, showing every sound details

ENC single microphone with de-noising function, clear and stable calls

Lightweight design with a flexible headband suspension system

Built with Ultra-strong and durable materials

Customized driver configuration interface allows you to customize voice modes freely

Wired Gaming Headset with USB interface

Rapoo VH710 Gaming Headset Price in India

The Rapoo VH710 Virtual 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset is available for purchase from online and offline stores at an affordable price of Rs 3,999. It comes with a Limited Replacement Warranty of 1 Year from the date of purchase.