Razer announces MagSafe charger with an RGB cooling fan

Razer announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon the release of a new active cooler for smartphones. The "Razer Phone Cooler Chroma" is a USB-C-powered MagSafe-compatible cooling fan with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting. An app connects to the Cooler via Bluetooth LE and controls the unit's 12 LEDs.

With a seven-blade fan that spins at 6400 rpm and emits a quiet 30dB noise profile, the Phone Cooler Chroma is designed to keep your phone cool while gaming. Both versions must be plugged into USB-C power to function.

While there is a MagSafe version that is magnetically held in place, there is also a clamp-version designed for Android phones or iPhones that do not support MagSafe. The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma costs $60 and is now available on Razer's website. A 1.5m USB-C to C cable is included with the Cooler.

