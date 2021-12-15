Razer launches a limited Boba Fett-themed Xbox controller

Thanks to Razer, Star Wars and Xbox fans can get a new Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by Boba Fett. The launch coincides with the upcoming premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. Microsoft has officially licenced the controller, and it appears to be a limited edition, so get it while you can. Razer has a long history of collaborating with Microsoft, most recently releasing Halo Infinite-themed PC peripherals.

While the controller doesn't appear to have been designed by Microsoft, it is designed to mimic the feel of the official Xbox Wireless Controller for the Xbox Series X|S. The eight-way D-pad, all of the same face buttons and sticks, and textured grips on the back of the controller are all included in this. There are some additional features, such as vibrating "impulse analogue triggers" that are pressure sensitive.

Another significant difference is that this controller comes with a rechargeable battery, whereas the official models do not. That's because this controller also comes with Razer's charging stand, which you may already be familiar with if you own an official Xbox Wireless Controller that Razer sells separately. This will both charge your controller and display its design for all to see.

And since the design is probably the most compelling reason to buy the Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Xbox Wireless Controller, it's only natural to flaunt it. Both the controller and the stand are painted to resemble the iconic Star Wars character's helmet, and the two pieces when put together form a complete picture.

The bundle costs $179.99, which is a bit pricey, but reasonable for a limited-edition item. You'll also get all of the features of the official Xbox controller, such as Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless support, so you can use it on your console, PC, and smartphone. And if you're a Star Wars fan, the design might be enough to sway you.