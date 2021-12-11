Redhorn Stonethresher Weapon is Coming in Genshin Impact, Weapon Stats Officially Revealed

When a new character or weapon appears in Genshin Impact, players are eager to get their hands on it as quickly as possible. Genshin Impact has officially published the entire details of the next character and weapon banner. Arataki Itto and Gorou will be featured in phase 2 of version 2.3's new character banner. Meanwhile, the weapon banner will advertise Skyward Harp and Redhorn Stonethresher, two 5-star weapons. The announcement of a new character is among the most thrilling moments in Genshin Impact, especially as the game progresses.

Genshin Impact New Weapon Announcement

In Genshin Impact, Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star claymore. It was announced via a special Livestream, like with other new weapons. Officially, just a few details about this weapon have been revealed. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account introduced the brand new weapon, Redhorn Stonethresher, in a recent post. Weapons, like artefacts, are a crucial part of a character's growth. Selecting the perfect weapon for a DPS character can have a big impact on their damage output.

Statistics of Redhorn Stonthresher

Weapon type: Claymore

Rarity: five-star item

Base attack: 542

Secondary stat: Critical Damage

Secondary stat value: 88.2%

Passive: Defence is increased by 28%. Normal and charged Attack damage is increased by 40% of Defence

Many of these statistics are in the weapon's Refinement rank 1 form, which implies that pulling this weapon numerous times will raise some of its stats. The Redhorn Stonthresher is a claymore created for the forthcoming Arataki Itto character. Although his damage output scales with Defense, unlike many other meta DPS characters, the new weapon will be less flexible with regard to selecting the ideal wielder.

New Characters

As a 5-star character, Arataki Itto will appear in the next event with a banner in Genshin Impact. He'll be joined by three 4-star characters, Barbara, Xiangling, and another new character, Gorou, who will all receive a significant drop-rate bump. Genshin Impact also revealed the precise time and date of the banner on their main forum, HoYoLAB.After Albedo and Eula's banners have gone, the Itto banner will appear. It will begin on December 14th, to be precise.

