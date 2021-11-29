Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset; Read more

The Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is expected to launch the Redmi K50 gaming Edition very soon. The rumours suggest that the upcoming Redmi K50 series will include 4 smartphone variants. A report from a popular Chinese social media platform, Weibo, suggests the lineup and hardware specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone series. The Redmi K50 series may come with a gaming edition that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset while the other variant may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset under hood. The third variant might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Let’s have a look at the expected specifications of the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones.

Redmi K50 series smartphones: Expected specifications

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K50 series smartphones in the near future that will include a gaming edition. The Redmi K50 gaming edition is rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset while there will be two more variants included in the lineup that might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

On the camera front, the rumours suggest that the rear camera setup might feature a 64 megapixel primary sensor with either a Sony IMX686 or a Samsung Isocell GW3 sensor. There are reports that suggest that E5 LTPO display panels might be included with Quad HD+ screen resolutions.

The Redmi K50 series is said to come with batteries of 5,000 mAh and support 120 W fast charging. Previously we had heard that the variant with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipsets might feature an LTPO OLED display with screen refresh rate of either 120 Hz or 144 Hz, in-display fingerprint scanner and will house a quad camera setup at the back with 108 megapixel primary sensor.

This Redmi lineup was tipped to launch this year in December; however, there are chances of delay from the company’s side. We can expect it to be unveiled next year in the first half and will also come in India.

