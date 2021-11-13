Reliance Jio and MediaTek to host e-sports event in November; Read more

MediaTek has partnered with the telecom giant, Reliance Jio, to host an e-sports event on 23rd November. This is the second season of the Gaming Masters and will have one of the most popular battle royale games in India, the Battlegrounds mobile India (BGMI). The first season of the Gaming Masters was a hit with the Garena Free Fire game as it attracted over 14,000 participants. The Gaming Masters 2.0 will commence with a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

Gaming Masters 2.0

Reliance Jio and MediaTek are going to host another season of the Gaming Masters on 23rd November. This event will feature the most popular battle royale game title from Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The Gaming Masters 2.0 will be available for both the Jio users and the non-Jio users via the JioGames platform.

The gamers can participate in the “Play & Win Daily” series everyday and get rewarded. They will also get a chance to compete with the professional gamers in the ultimate championship.

JioPhone Next: Specifications and price in India

Just to recall, the Reliance Jio launched the affordable JioPhone Next smartphone in collaboration with the search giant, Google, a few days back. The handset features a 5.45 inch multi-touch HD+ display and runs on PragatiOS that is based on the lite version of Android 11.

JioPhone Next comes with a 13 megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating and packs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset with 2 GB RAm and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The storage capacity can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company.

This newly launched smartphone is the most affordable device in the world. It carries a 3,500 maH battery under the hood and offers a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio output.

