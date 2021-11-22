Resident Evil 4 VR Mercenaries DLC May Release in 2022 as a Free Upgrade; Read More

The Mercenaries mode will be added to the Resident Evil 4 VR edition as part of an update. Fans were eagerly anticipating the addition of this mode to VR so that they could experience this arcade mode on their VR headsets. Biohazard Declassified noticed a Resident Evil 4 VR video that has apparently been released to the Oculus YouTube account ahead of time and quickly changed to private, but not before ripping a copy and uploading it themselves.

Mercenaries Mode on Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 VR may get a free upgrade in 2022 that adds the Mercenaries mode, according to a leaked video. The Mercenaries DLC would "arrive in 2022" as a "free upgrade on Meta Quest 2," according to the report.

Mercenaries is a game mode that has been present in every version of Resident Evil E4 since the game's release on the Gamecube nearly two decades ago (excluding Resident Evil 4 VR). It reintroduces players to some of the game's best levels, where they must fight swarms of enemies against the time in order to achieve greater scores. For the first time, you can play various characters from the game and universe. It's a lot of fun in the standard game, and it even generated spin-off titles later in the franchise.

Mercenaries was a selectable bonus in the original Resident Evil 4 after the campaign was completed. Assignment Ada and Separate Ways, the other two unlockables, are similarly unavailable in VR.

Also, following the major rebranding from Facebook to Meta, the "Oculus Quest 2" has been renamed "Meta Quest 2," with a new logo. The makeover has even made its way to the Oculus website, with Meta's name and logo imprinted in the top left corner. The majority of the site's surviving material still refers to "Oculus Quest" where appropriate, although this isn't likely to continue long. Meta intends to phase out Oculus branding in 2022, just in time for The Mercenaries' debut.

