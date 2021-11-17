Riot Games Launches Ruined King: Another League Of Legends Story

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, a turn-based RPG from Battle Chasers: Nightwar developer Airship Syndicate, is now available through Riot Forge.

The news was revealed at the conclusion of a Riot Forge video presentation that also included updates on Hextech Mayhem, Convergence, and the debut of Song of Nunu, a 3D adventure game from Tequila Works.

The game follows a number of League of Legends champions, including Miss Fortune, Yasuo, and Ahri, as they investigate the source of a deadly fog known as the Black Mist, which corrupts anyone who comes into contact with it.

Ruined King was first revealed in 2019 at Riot Games' tenth-anniversary celebration. It's the first game released under Riot Forge, Riot Games' new publishing label that supports third-party developers creating League of Legends games.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is now available for $29.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is compatible with both the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, and Riot has confirmed that an updated version for both consoles will be released soon.