Riot reveals more about "Project L" , Says no release for 2022

Riot has finally revealed more details about its unnamed upcoming 2D fighting game, currently known only as Project L.

Along with a brand-new trailer that's over six minutes long and packed with juicy behind-the-scenes footage, the project leads Tom and Tony Cannon to reveal more about the new League of Legends fighting game set in Runeterra.

Project L was confirmed in August 2019, but we didn't know much about it other than it was a Riot-developed fighting game. Following that, a live stream confirmed that the project would be set in the League of Legends universe... and that was all we knew. Until now, that is.

"Our initial reveal back in 2019 showed a potential direction that we could take the game," says Tom Cannon in a new blog post. "However, Project L is in R&D, which is the stage of game development where we're exploring options and figuring out what's fun." Today, our explorations bore fruit, and we've arrived at a location that we're all very excited about! So now seemed like a good time to catch you up, especially with all of the Undercity Nights festivities going on across Riot.