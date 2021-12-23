Rockstar Games Redemption, Offers Free Game to All GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition PC Owners

As a gesture of goodwill, Rockstar Games is giving away a free title to PC owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster. The deal is valid until January 5, 2022, and players can choose one of five titles from their library to redeem.

Owners of the trilogy can now choose a free title from a list of possibilities on the Rockstar Games official website. 'GTA V: Premium Edition,' 'LA Noire,' 'GTA IV: Complete Edition,' 'Bully: Scholarship Edition,' and 'Max Payne 3' are the games available. You can even get free virtual currency if you already own all of these games on your PC. The firm is giving away a 'Great White Shark' card with $1,250,000 in-game money for GTA V online. In Red Dead Online, players can claim 55 gold bars to trade or buy items in the game.

On November 20, the remastered trilogy's first significant update was published, which corrected severe difficulties with in-game rain effects, "holes in the map," and "issues with character models in cutscenes."

The debut of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was not the most lucrative of 2021. Its bungled premiere drew comparisons to Cyberpunk 2077 and other recent flops. While the analogy may not be entirely fair, there's no disputing that the initial release was a huge letdown for many fans.

Since its release, Rockstar has been working hard to bring Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition up to the high standards that fans have come to expect. Disgruntled PC players were also offered free copies of the original games by the publisher in an attempt to make up.

"The revamped versions of these legendary titles did not debut in a state that satisfies our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have grown to expect," Rockstar noted in a blog post around a week after release.

None of this changes the fact that GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was a hastily assembled project that Rockstar outsourced to a smaller team. Strange design decisions, such as the above-mentioned character models, continue to haunt the game. As a result, it's arguable if the recent updates or current discounts make Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy worthwhile.

The Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

