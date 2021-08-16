ROM site owner has to destroyed illegal copies of Nintendo games; says court

The good news for Nintendo as the company won the lawsuit filed against an inactive ROM site called RomUniverse. A court of California has ordered the owner of the ROM site to permanently destroy all the illegal copies of Nintendo games which the site was catering to the users across the globe. Matthew Storman is the owner of the ROM site, which used to distribute ROM copies of all the classic Nintendo games. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

Storman is based out of Los Angeles and the user is to run RomUniverse until August 17th, 2021. Now he has been ordered to "permanently destroy all unauthorized Nintendo games or other unauthorized copies of Nintendo's intellectual property including movies, books, and music,” reads the court’s order.

According to a report from TorrentFreak, the judgement of the court was announced two years after Nintendo filed the lawsuit against Storman. Nintendo in its lawsuit demanded to shut down the RomUniverse website because it contains Nintendo properties and violates the law.

Back in May this year, Storman was ordered by the court to compensate Nintendo with USD 2.1 million for violating trademark and copyrights rules. However, it seems the judge went easy on Storman and decided to go back on a USD 50 per month payment plan.

“This failure to make even the modest $50/month payment, an amount that he proposed and agreed to, demonstrates that Nintendo has no adequate remedy at law for Defendant’s past or future infringement and underscores the need for a permanent injunction,” reads the court papers.

Storman has to completely destroy all the illegal copies of Nintendo games and he has to declare it formally until August 20th.

“Plaintiff’s evidence demonstrates a threat of continued infringement based on Defendant’s representations that he may relaunch his website which previously contained Plaintiff’s copyrighted games," GamesRadar quoted the filing. "Accordingly, Plaintiff demonstrates irreparable harm warranting an injunction for Plaintiff’s copyright infringement claim.”

