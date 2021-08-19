Rooter hosting BGMI invitational esports tournament with a prize pool of Rs 2,50,000

To celebrate the increasing popularity of PUBG Mobile’s Indian version, India’s game streaming and eSports platform Rooter is all set to host the tournament in the country. The esports platform is calling it - Rooter Pro Scrims which is slated to start from August 21st and ends on August 27th, 2021 in collaboration with Wings Lifestyle. 40 top Indian teams will face off in the 7-day tournament that will take place in dual phases. Let’s have a closer look at the prize pool, rules, and more about the esports tournament.

Rooter Pro Scrims BGMI tournament

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be considered as one of the largest mobile game launches in history with over 50 million downloads within a month. The tournament organized by Rooter will witness the teams combating each other in two phases for a massive prize pool worth Rs 2,50,000.

The Initial phase will take place during the first four days where the teams will play against each other in three matches per day. While the first winning team during this phase will win Rs 40,000, the second position holder will Rs 30,000 and the third position holder will win Rs 20,000.

The Most Valuable Player from this phase will be winning Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, in the second (Conqueror) phase, the winning teams can bag Rs 60,000, followed by Rs 35,000 (Second position), Rs 25,000 (Third position) and Rs 10,000 (Fourth Position). The Most Valuable Player and the team from this phase will receive Rs 10,000 each. The “Wings Phantom of the day”, the top performer of the day shall be awarded Rs 5000 every day and a Wings Phantom Bluetooth Headset.

The Battleground Mobile India tournament-Rooter Pro Scrims 2021 will be a compilation of 28 hours of premium-produced content to be streamed across Rooter and YouTube.

“Krafton has been a pioneer in First Person Shooter Gaming category coming up with Pubg in India and creating the FPS category. The game created the first engaging Battle Royale game in India. BGMI since its launch in June has garnered more than 50 million downloads. We, at Rooter, are incredibly excited to bring this tournament to our users. We are the leaders in Game Streaming category in India and we want to continue bringing many more such exciting opportunities for gamers in partnership with Krafton. We are also excited to have all 40 Top teams of India participating here. And we also welcome Wings as our partner as they continue their amazing growth within the gaming community,” says Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter.