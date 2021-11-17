Saints Row Reboot Delayed from February 2022 Release Date; Game Needs More Time to Polishing

Another game's release date has been pushed back, this time for the Saints Row reboot, which was set for February 2022. Deep Silver and Volition have postponed the game, claiming that it is still in development and not polished yet and need more time.

Saints Row was announced earlier this year, with a definite release date of February 25, 2022. It's a relaunch of the Saints Row series that tries to provide a better balance to its themes and general tone by removing some of the absurdity featured in Saints Row 4.

Saints Row Delayed from February Release Date

According to the developer Volition, Saints Row will be delayed from February 25 until August 23. The developer also stated that Saints Row would not have met fans expectations or the team's own standards if it had been launched on the original release date. Volition aims to make the best Saints Row game ever, but it will require additional time to achieve this goal. Volition also says that the reason for the delay is to improve the game's overall quality and polish.

Many new games are slated to release in January and February of 2022, which appears to be a busy time for the gaming industry. Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and Horizon Forbidden West are all set to be released in February of 2022. Saints Row was formerly scheduled to release on the same day as the much anticipated Elden Ring, which was postponed from its original January 21 release date.

This delay not only allows Volition to fine-tune many aspects of Saints Row, but it also keeps the game out of direct competition with numerous popular franchises. There is currently no other significant release scheduled for August 2022, allowing Saints Row to potentially reach a wider audience.

Volition plans to publish three expansions for Saints Row after the game's launch as part of the Expansion Pass, which comes with the Gold Edition but can also be purchased individually. The remaster of Saints Row: The Third, on the other hand, is exclusively available to those who purchase the Platinum Edition of Saints Row.

Saints Row will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 23.

