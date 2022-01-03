Samsung announces Gaming Hub for its Smart TVs

Samsung has decided to make some early product announcements before the start of CES 2022 on January 5. The South Korean company announced new environmentally friendly remotes and a less environmentally friendly NFT Aggregation Platform for Samsung smart TVs on Sunday.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is a new game discovery platform that will debut on select Samsung Smart TVs later this year.

Users will be able to access their favourite games from popular game streaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik through the Gaming Hub feature. Users will be able to browse, search for, and purchase games from all three streaming services directly from the Samsung Galaxy Hub tab. Furthermore, the Gaming Hub incorporates YouTube gaming, allowing users to connect with their favourite streamers with ease. Using "AI Gaming technology," Samsung claims it will also display curated game recommendations on your TV's home screen.

To deliver better visuals and sound, games will be able to take full advantage of the hardware and software available on Samsung Smart TVs. Samsung had previously stated that it was working on a number of improvements to improve cloud gaming performance on its televisions. This includes a dedicated video streaming pipeline with tight flow control and latency optimization. Additionally, the company is working on adding support for more gaming controllers, as well as support for the Bluetooth standard protocol and USB HID device profiles.

Later this year, the Samsung Gaming Hub will be available on select Samsung Smart TV models. It's unclear whether the feature will be exclusive to Samsung Smart TVs from 2022 or will be available on older models as well. The feature will be accessible through the main navigation menu in the left corner.