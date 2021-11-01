SEGA and Microsoft Enters in Strategic Partnership to Create Next-Gen Development Platform

SEGA Corporation and Microsoft Corporation have entered into an agreement in principle to explore ways for SEGA to develop large-scale, global games in a next-generation development platform based on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The partnership would be a crucial component of SEGA's medium- to long-term strategy, allowing the company to continue forward with "Super Game," a new effort aimed at creating new and unique games with an emphasis on "Global," "Online," "Community," and "IP usage."

Since game development takes a long time, some companies and developers like to make decisions that will affect their releases years in advance. It's not uncommon for gaming companies to collaborate to achieve mutual goals. Nintendo and Microsoft have strong cooperation that benefits many gamers, as evidenced by the inclusion of Banjo-Kazooie in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

SEGA and Microsoft’s Strategic Partnership

SEGA will collaborate with Microsoft and use Microsoft's cloud-based Azure technology to aid in the development of future SEGA games. According to Yukio Sugino, President and COO of SEGA Corporation, the firm has been a "tremendous partner" to Microsoft, and the company is looking forward to "creating breakthrough gaming experiences leveraging Microsoft cloud technologies" with its new partner. SEGA's planned "Super Game" project, which is slated to appear in a few years, is claimed to be linked to the use of Microsoft Azure. Although only a few pieces of information about the "Super Game" is available at this time, it is known that it will focus on global and online communities, as well as their IP addresses.

Sarah Bond, CVP Microsoft Corporation, said, "SEGA has played such an iconic role in the game industry and has been a fantastic partner throughout the years." "We're excited to collaborate with them as they look for new ways to use Microsoft cloud technology to offer innovative gaming experiences in the future."

Following the extensive deployment of 5G and cloud services in recent years, the globe is now more connected than ever, allowing users to access high-quality entertainment content at any time. As more advanced tools and technologies become accessible, the ecosystem surrounding the games business continues to adapt and expand inside this highly connected context.

Microsoft and SEGA have agreed on the foundation for this partnership and will work together to make further technology advancements, with network infrastructure and communication tools for global online services being a top focus. SEGA can also efficiently adjust to changing work methods and possible infrastructure changes by switching to a next-generation development platform.

