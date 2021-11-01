SEGA and Microsoft Enters in Strategic Partnership to Create Next-Gen Development Platform

by Shipranshu Pandey   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:58 AM IST  |  7.8K
   
SEGA and Microsoft Enters in Strategic Partnership to Create Next-Gen Development Platform
SEGA and Microsoft Enters in Strategic Partnership to Create Next-Gen Development Platform
Advertisement

SEGA Corporation and Microsoft Corporation have entered into an agreement in principle to explore ways for SEGA to develop large-scale, global games in a next-generation development platform based on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The partnership would be a crucial component of SEGA's medium- to long-term strategy, allowing the company to continue forward with "Super Game," a new effort aimed at creating new and unique games with an emphasis on "Global," "Online," "Community," and "IP usage."

Since game development takes a long time, some companies and developers like to make decisions that will affect their releases years in advance. It's not uncommon for gaming companies to collaborate to achieve mutual goals. Nintendo and Microsoft have strong cooperation that benefits many gamers, as evidenced by the inclusion of Banjo-Kazooie in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

SEGA and Microsoft’s Strategic Partnership

SEGA will collaborate with Microsoft and use Microsoft's cloud-based Azure technology to aid in the development of future SEGA games. According to Yukio Sugino, President and COO of SEGA Corporation, the firm has been a "tremendous partner" to Microsoft, and the company is looking forward to "creating breakthrough gaming experiences leveraging Microsoft cloud technologies" with its new partner. SEGA's planned "Super Game" project, which is slated to appear in a few years, is claimed to be linked to the use of Microsoft Azure. Although only a few pieces of information about the "Super Game" is available at this time, it is known that it will focus on global and online communities, as well as their IP addresses.

sega_and_microsoft_entered_in_strategic_partnership_to_develop_next-generation_development_platform.png

Sarah Bond, CVP Microsoft Corporation, said, "SEGA has played such an iconic role in the game industry and has been a fantastic partner throughout the years." "We're excited to collaborate with them as they look for new ways to use Microsoft cloud technology to offer innovative gaming experiences in the future."

Following the extensive deployment of 5G and cloud services in recent years, the globe is now more connected than ever, allowing users to access high-quality entertainment content at any time. As more advanced tools and technologies become accessible, the ecosystem surrounding the games business continues to adapt and expand inside this highly connected context.

sega_and_microsoft_enters_in_strategic_partnership_to_create_next-gen_development_platform.jpg

Microsoft and SEGA have agreed on the foundation for this partnership and will work together to make further technology advancements, with network infrastructure and communication tools for global online services being a top focus. SEGA can also efficiently adjust to changing work methods and possible infrastructure changes by switching to a next-generation development platform.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.

Why SEGA partnered with Microsoft?
SEGA Corporation and Microsoft Corporation have entered into an agreement in principle to explore ways for SEGA to develop large-scale, global games in a next-generation development platform based on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.
Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

Strontium Pollex 32gb Flash Drive (black/red)

₹478.00
₹990.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sensor, 3-button Design With Clickable Scroll Wheel, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic Mouse For Comfortable All-day Grip (gx30m39704)

Lenovo 300 Wired Plug & Play Usb Mouse, High Resolution 1600 Dpi Optical Sen...

₹249.00
₹506.00 (51%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Canon Pixma E477 All-in-one Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (white/blue)

Canon Pixma E477 All-in-one Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (white/blue)

₹6,349.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Games, 8 Days Battery Life, Ip67 Water Resistant With Blood Oxygen And Heart Rate Monitoring (black), M (bsw003)

Fire-boltt 360 Spo2 Full Touch Large Display Round Smart Watch With In-built Gam...

₹2,499.00
₹8,999.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
View All