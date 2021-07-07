Similar to PS5, Xbox Series X restock becomes a major concern for Indian gaming community

The console units are not the only concern here, as even the games are not making their way to the Indian market.

Since the last two months, India hasn’t witnessed any restock of the Xbox Series X gaming console. The last time Microsoft restocked the next-gen console in the country was back in mid-may. At the E3 2021, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company can have a "leading role in democratising gaming". It seems that the Indian market is very important for the brand and it makes sure that the console units can be purchased via online e-commerce websites like Amazon India, Flipkart, and even from offline stores.

Xbox Series X restock issues in India

However, the company is yet to restock the Xbox Series X units in India and it seems the console is in ghosting mode like the PlayStation 5 units. A recent report from IGN India claims that the few stores that stocked up the units of the gaming console have confirmed that it's tough to get the stock for Xbox Series X. Due to the shortage of the units, the price of the console is going as high as Rs 70,000, despite the fact that Microsoft had launched the console for Rs 49,990.

“We got some Xbox Series S stock in June," one Delhi-based retailer was quoted saying to IGN India. "But nothing else through the month. Series X was less than five units in May."

Citing the sources in the supply chain, the report suggested that the shortage in Xbox availability is due to COVID-19. Microsoft is also aware of the shortage and in its response to IGN India’s request, the company stated "no news from our front on this”.

The console units are not the only concern here, as even the games are not making their way to the Indian market. The digital version of the Xbox games are available on the Microsoft Store, but the first-party games like Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 5 are yet to go on pre-orders on the disc. Considering all this, it is tough to say how serious Microsoft is about the Indian market.

It would be interesting to see how Microsoft is going to maintain the stock of the Xbox Series X. Indian gamers got the next-gen Xbox consoles from the company at the same time when the rest of the world got it. The Series X and S were a big hit in India and the Xbox Series S has also become the best seller console in the country.

