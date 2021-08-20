Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire tournament announced in India with 30 lakh prize pool

Qualcomm is widely popular for its wide range of chipset manufactures for all type of smartphones, but the company is also popular for esposts tournaments. Starting and today the company has announced the second season of its Snapdragon Conquest series. In case you don’t know, its an invitational Free Fire Pro tournament conducted by Qualcomm for Indian gamers. The top 24 professional teams are going to take part in the mobile esports. Let’s have a closer look at the details of the Snapdragon Conquest series.

Snapdragon Conquest series details