Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire tournament announced in India with 30 lakh prize pool
Qualcomm is widely popular for its wide range of chipset manufactures for all type of smartphones, but the company is also popular for esposts tournaments. Starting and today the company has announced the second season of its Snapdragon Conquest series. In case you don’t know, its an invitational Free Fire Pro tournament conducted by Qualcomm for Indian gamers. The top 24 professional teams are going to take part in the mobile esports. Let’s have a closer look at the details of the Snapdragon Conquest series.
Snapdragon Conquest series details
According to the company the esports tournament will be held in three stages which includes —League stage, Wild Card stage and the Grand Finale. According to the company, the tournament will continue until October 2021 and it will held in Battle Royale Squad mode in Free Fire. Besides, the Snapdragon Conquest series will also be live streamed on YouTube in Hindi, English, and two regional languages. Interested users can also head to the official website to watch highlights and videos from the season one. The esports tournament is a part of Snapdragon Insider program, through which the company will allow anyone to enter. The esports tournament was first launched in November 2020, post PUBG Mobile ban in the country. The first season was announced with a prize pool of Rs 20 lakh and it was won by popular esports team called 4Unknown. With the second season the company has increased the prize pool to Rs 30 lakh and reward will be distributed among the winning teams. In the last couple of years India has witnessed a huge boom in esposts tournaments and it has provided a great platform to gaming enthusiasts to showcase their skills. PUBG Mobile has also returned to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Krafton has also hosting a esports tournament for all. It seems that the Krafton is ready to invest in esports space in India and help the gamers to grow.
