Sniper Elite 5 Coming in 2022 with a Brand-New Campaign and Other Enhancements; Read More

After being in rumours for a long time, Sniper Elite’s fifth instalment is on its way and will make its debut in 2022. During ID@Xbox Showcase, Rebellion finally confirmed Sniper Elite 5. Sniper Elite 5 features unrivalled sniping, tactical third-person combat, and a kill cam that has been improved.

The Sniper Elite is a well-known game franchise by a successful indie studio Rebellion. The game is developed in a way where players take control of marksman Karl Fairburne and fight a variety of opponents with a high-powered sniper rifle. Sniper Elite 4 was a fantastic sequel, but Rebellion announced at an ID@Xbox event that it's time to move on. Sniper Elite 5 is coming, and it'll be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2022. Also, it's an Xbox Game Pass day one release.

Sniper Elite 5 Coming in 2022

The fifth instalment of the game is the continuation of the franchise, with a brand-new campaign set in France and other enhancements. With enhanced bone mechanics, more theatrical shots, and the ability for sidearms and SMGs to trigger the kill cam, Sniper Elite 5 improves on the notorious X-ray bullet camera that drew fans to the Sniper Elite games. In-depth weapon customization, better traversal and world mechanics, and multiple online multiplayer modes are also included. In a similar vein to Deathloop, users can drop into other players' campaigns as an enemy sniper, participate in 16-player PvP, or team up with three other players to take on waves of foes in co-op.

The gameplay of the Sniper Elite franchise is essentially non-linear, allowing players to approach their objectives and take down targets in whatever way they see fit. There are a variety of alternatives accessible to the player, but the target is usually taken out using a Sniper Rifle, as the title suggests.

Sniper Elite 5 will be available on Steam, Windows Store, and Epic Games Store for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game has been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass Day 1 release and is already on Steam's wishlist.

