Sony announces 50 percent discount on PlayStation Plus subscription
Planning to purchase a Sony PlayStation Plus subscription then it's the best time to grab one as the company is offering a discount of 50 percent for new subscribers. The company has officially confirmed the news, the original price of the PlayStation Plus subscription is Rs 2,999, but Sony is offering the subscription for Rs 1,4999 for 12 months. Let's have a closer look at the new announcement made by Sony. 

Sony PlayStation Plus subscription

Sony has listed the new offer on its official website for Indian users. Besides, the new offers are also valid for gaming enthusiasts in the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia. The PlayStation Plus comes with an array of benefits which includes monthly free PS5 games, access to exclusive game titles, and also a hefty discount on AAA games. If you are looking for a new subscription then this might be the best time to get one. 

Even though buying a PS5 is a tough job you can still enroll yourself with the annual subscription and claim the free monthly games and increase your game library for PS4. 

PlayStation Plus August free games list

In August the PlayStation Plus subscribers received the following game titles for free:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends 
  • Brawlhalla
  • Rogue Company 
  • Rocket League

Besides the PS Plus member also get interesting discounts on the following game titles: 

  • Bloodborne
  • God of War
  • Star Wars: Battlefront 2
  • Deathloop (pre-order)

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS5 games

This list consists of the best games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title

Discounted Price

Original Price

Returnal

Rs 3,749

Rs 4,999

Judgment

Rs 1,624

Rs 2,499

Observer: System Redux

Rs 1,872

Rs 2,497

Ride 4

Rs 1,799

Rs 3,999

Demon's Souls

Rs 3,749

Rs 4,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS4 games

This list consist of the best PS4 games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title

Discounted Price

Original Price

Soulcalibur 6

Rs. 559

Rs. 3,999

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition 

Rs. 624

Rs. 2,499

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Rs. 659 

Rs. 1,999

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End 

Rs. 749

Rs. 1,499

Dark Souls 3

Rs. 749

Rs. 2,999

Watch Dogs 2

Rs. 799 

Rs. 3,999

Devil May Cry 5

Rs. 1,399

Rs. 1,749

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Rs. 1,499

Rs. 2,499

Red Dead Redemption 2 

Rs. 1,640

Rs. 3,999

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of The Year Edition

Rs. 1,799

Rs. 2,999

GTA V Premium Edition

Rs. 1,037

Rs. 2,474

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

Rs. 999

Rs. 1,999

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Rs. 2,599 

Rs. 3,999

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition 

Rs. 3,199

Rs. 3,999

