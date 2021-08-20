Sony announces 50 percent discount on PlayStation Plus subscription

Planning to purchase a Sony PlayStation Plus subscription then it's the best time to grab one as the company is offering a discount of 50 percent for new subscribers. The company has officially confirmed the news, the original price of the PlayStation Plus subscription is Rs 2,999, but Sony is offering the subscription for Rs 1,4999 for 12 months. Let's have a closer look at the new announcement made by Sony.

Sony PlayStation Plus subscription

Sony has listed the new offer on its official website for Indian users. Besides, the new offers are also valid for gaming enthusiasts in the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia. The PlayStation Plus comes with an array of benefits which includes monthly free PS5 games, access to exclusive game titles, and also a hefty discount on AAA games. If you are looking for a new subscription then this might be the best time to get one.

Even though buying a PS5 is a tough job you can still enroll yourself with the annual subscription and claim the free monthly games and increase your game library for PS4.

PlayStation Plus August free games list

In August the PlayStation Plus subscribers received the following game titles for free:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Brawlhalla

Rogue Company

Rocket League

Besides the PS Plus member also get interesting discounts on the following game titles:

Bloodborne

God of War

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Deathloop (pre-order)

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS5 games

This list consists of the best games which are on discounts during the sale:

Game Title Discounted Price Original Price Returnal Rs 3,749 Rs 4,999 Judgment Rs 1,624 Rs 2,499 Observer: System Redux Rs 1,872 Rs 2,497 Ride 4 Rs 1,799 Rs 3,999 Demon's Souls Rs 3,749 Rs 4,999

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021: Hefty discounts on PS4 games

This list consist of the best PS4 games which are on discounts during the sale: