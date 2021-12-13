Sony announces New DualSense wireless controller colours, followed by new PS5 console covers

If you're a console gamer who keeps up with industry news, you've likely heard about Sony's threat to Dbrand. Last October, Sony threatened to sue the popular skin maker if it didn't stop selling PlayStation 5 faceplates that were a rip-off of the original design. As a result, Dbrand modified the faceplates and reintroduced them to the market. Sony has now announced that new colours for the DualSense controller, as well as the PlayStation 5 faceplate, will be available.

In a blog post, Sony announced that the DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 faceplate will be available in new colours. The company already sells Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers, but starting next month, it will also sell Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers. These new colours will be available at participating retailers around the world beginning in January 2022.

The PlayStation manufacturer will also sell colour-matched faceplates for the PS5 in addition to the new colourful controllers. In a blog post, the company highlights the availability details, stating that:

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available. The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colours and the new PS5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.

It's worth noting that direct.playstation.com customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will get their first hands at these bright new toys — the Galactic Purple DualSense controller will be available as early as January 14 in the US, UK, France, and Germany. Dbrand is already selling a similar faceplate with fan vents, more rounded corners, and light strips if you don't want to wait until next year.