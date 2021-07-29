Sony has sold 10 million PlayStation 5 globally and we are still waiting for the restock

Sony launched its most awaited gaming console the PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2020. PS5 became one of the most demanding gaming consoles across the globe as soon as it hit the shelves in November. The demand for PS5 was so high that the company declared that it will not be able to fulfil all the supply at least in 2021. The company is already facing difficulty in getting components and the production is not enough to serve everyone across the globe. Amid all this, the company has still sold 10 million PS5 across the globe.

Sony sold 10 million PS5

Sony shared the good news via its official Twitter handle and a detailed blog post. On July 18th, the company crossed the threshold of 10 million PS5 sales globally. The sales figure makes the PlayStation 5 the fastest-selling gaming console for Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we’re proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world. Everyone at SIE put their all into making the PlayStation experience better than ever. I’d like to call out a couple of teams who made especially important contributions,” reads the blog post.

It seems that Sony would have sold more than 10 million units so far if the company didn’t go into the supply issue. The console was not launched in China and India for a long time which is one of the major markets for the brand. According to the blog post, the Product Development team, the Hardware Engineering and Operations team, as well as the Business Operations teams around the globe have worked hard to get these numbers.

The company has also mentioned that it’s soon planning to bring some exclusive games to the platform which includes God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West. “Some of the highly anticipated games from SIE’s partners include Battlefield 2042 from Electronic Arts, DEATHLOOP from Bethesda, Far Cry® 6 From Ubisoft, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab.” reads the blog post.