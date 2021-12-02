Sony Revealed PlayStation Plus Titles for December; Read More to Know About the New Titles

Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation December game lineup and this month the players will be fighting through beautiful fantasy landscapes and dismal worlds wrecked by ardent opponents in December's PlayStation Plus lineup. The lineup includes games for PS5 and PS4, which includes Godfall: Challenger Edition for PS4 and PS5 game of the month. In terms of PS4 titles, gamers can look forward to Lego DC Super-Villains, the next instalment in the Lego DC series, and Mortal Shell, a smaller-scale Souls-like.

Godfall: Challenger Edition

Godfall is a gang banger set in a colourful fantasy world populated by brave knights and arcane powers. Players can engage themselves on an adventure in a fantasy action role-playing game that has high-impact third-person melee combat as the player hunt for loot, don legendary armour sets, and beat ruthless foes. Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials are the three unique modes featured in the Challenger Edition. All three are endgame content, but you'll be outfitted with a variety of lethal weapons and skill points right away, allowing players to play in co-op with up to two other players*. Perfect players build and annihilate players foes. The endgame co-op of the game is compatible with all updated editions of Godfall. The game will be available for both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Lego DC Super-Villains

In Lego DC Super-Villains a player can become the best villain the universe has ever seen. Throughout the game, players will design and play as brand-new supervillains, unleashing mischievous pranks and causing havoc in an action-packed adventure. The Justice League has vanished, leaving Earth's security to their equivalents, who have declared themselves the 'Justice Syndicate,' set in an open world experience within the DC universe. It's up to players and a ragtag crew of misfits to figure out what the new, odd, want tobe superheroes on Earth are up to. Players will embark on an epic adventure alongside iconic DC Super-Villains such as The Joker, Harley Quinn, and numerous others from the Injustice League. The game will be available for PS4 consoles.

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell is set up in a shattered world with is a harsh and deep single-player action RPG that tests players’ sanity and resilience. Fierce foes fester in the ruins while humanity's remains wither and rot. To survive in Mortal Shell exceptional awareness, precision, and intuition are required. Discover players ultimate mission by tracking down hidden sanctuaries of devout believers. Mortal Shell will be available for PS4.

The December PlayStation Plus lineup games will be available for download from December 7 to January 3.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.