Sony Revealed three more titles for PlayStation Plus for May 2021

Sony is all set to release some exciting titles to their PlayStation Plus catalogue from May 2021. The three games set to launch are the PS5's Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last and PS4's Battlefield V and Stranded Deep for PlayStation Plus from May 2021.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last

If you were a fan of the Flatout Series then Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last will be your new favourite. As a player, you are able to race patched-together cars which can also be upgraded to maximise performance and durability. If you line carnage and night keeping your racing lines clean. so give this one a try.

Battlefield V

Battlefield V was the latest and the greatest addition to the Battlefield lineup. Battlefield games are known for amazing gameplay, realistic physics and a destructible environment. Battlefield V was set in during World War 2 and we get to play multiple characters in the storyline. And the multiplayer gameplay is equally fast-paced and loved by many online Gamers

Stranded Deep

Your plane has mysteriously crashed in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. You have to survive the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean and the elements to survive. Yep, that is exactly what the game is about. The open-world game will test your survival skills and keep you entertained for hours.

The PlayStation Plus subscriptions start at Rs499/month, Rs1199/3months and Rs2999/12months.

