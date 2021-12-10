Sony's PlayStation Plus 12-Months Membership is Available at 50 Per Cent Discount in India; Read More

PlayStation gamers may get a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus for 50% off right now. They can do so by going to the PlayStation Store on their console or using their browser on a PC or Mac to do so. The monthly subscription service gives gamers access to online multiplayer games as well as a few fun free games. It also comes with a slew of extra benefits for PlayStation users. PS5 and PS4 owners will appreciate the subscription plan. Sony occasionally gives PS Plus bargains, and the new deal appears to be a decent one. The bargain, though, will only be available for a limited time, so it's best to get your PS Plus yearly subscription as soon as possible.

PlayStation Plus Subscription on Discount

The 12-month membership is presently available for Rs 1,499, which is a really attractive deal. Normally, membership costs Rs 2,999. For the most part, PlayStation Plus is a good service, as the free games available are frequently excellent. For example, PS4 owners will be able to play both Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains this month, while PS5 owners will be able to play Godfall: Challenger Edition, as well as a number of PS VR games. The user must not have an active subscription in order to be able to purchase the membership. Players who already have a PlayStation Plus membership will not be able to take advantage of this offer. Users are presently unable to stack their subscriptions in this manner on the Store.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India's has passed a new set of rules for recurring payments, as a result, that Microsoft recently gave away 8 months of Xbox Game Pass subscription for free in India. The new PS Plus offer has little to do with the new RBI regulations, but it's worth mentioning that Sony is developing on a PlayStation-based Xbox Game Pass competitor. It'll be fascinating to watch what kind of service Sony finally offers, considering the PlayStation Plus is now losing a lot of its appeal as a result of the Game Pass.

As far as the Xbox Game Pass is concerned, it is a critical consideration when purchasing a new system. Xbox Game Pass has a much larger library of titles than PS Plus, and it is available on both consoles and computers. Sony is working on a new monthly subscription service for PlayStation owners that will allow them to enjoy a wide variety of vintage and modern titles. This works in a similar way as Xbox Game Pass.

