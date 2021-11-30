Sony Seems to Be Working on a PlayStation Controller for Mobile, publishes new Patent

Sony appears to be resuming its efforts in the smartphone gaming market. According to the company's patent, the company is working on a PlayStation-style controller that connects to your smartphone.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Japanese division published the patent last week, with the design resembling a split version of the PlayStation 4's Dualshock controller rather than the PS5's DualSense. The controller's left haft and right grips are split in the design, and the touchpad section is replaced with a space for a smartphone.

Users can position their hands around "a left-side grip portion and a right-side grip portion" of the controller, as well as a "shaft portion that can be tilted by the user, and detect the tilting direction and amount of the shaft portion."

While PlayStation controllers can currently be used with compatible Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, the patent suggests that the device will look similar to third-party mobile controller grips like the iPhone-compatible Backbone One.

Many keen-eyed fans of Sony will not be surprised by the company's apparent filing of a patent for a controller compatible with mobile devices. Sony was set to expand further into the realm of smartphones earlier this year when it was revealed that the company was looking to hire a Head of Mobile.

Following the announcement of the position, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan stated that PlayStation's first-party IPs "can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games," indicating the company's interest in the field.

Ryan went on to say that Sony was "exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises," though it wasn't clear at the time as to which of the studio's numerous IPs would be making their debut on the platform.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.