Sony, where are our PlayStation 5s. India Gamers petition Sony to restock PlayStation 5 console

PlayStation 5 saw its India launch on the 2nd Feb 2021. With pre-bookings starting as early as January 2021. However, the supply chain is not able to keep up with the existing orders and demands.

It's been two months now since PlayStation5 launched in India. But Indian gamers are still waiting to get their hands on the console. The continued unavailability of PlayStation 5 has impacted many in the gaming community.

The gaming community has seen a steady rise in the past few years in India. Many credit games like PUBG for this rise and the recognition that gaming suddenly gained. Some saw the opportunity and made gaming a source of income or profession. India is currently amongst the Top 10 countries when it comes to gaming. And in the coming years is sure to climb up ranks. What this also means is that India is now a growing market for gaming-related Tech. And companies have already started pushing new technologies and products to Indian markets.

Given the current market scenario and market demands, it's strange to see that India has not received enough PlayStation5 consoles to meet the orders placed. Some gamers have started an online petition on Change.org urging Sony to restock the supply for Playstaion5. Some have even commented that there has been no restock since February. The online petition has received 2800 signatures for now and counting.

The Playstation 5 is available on the grey market at a higher cost and avoids warranty. But if you are willing to purchase one-off the grey market factoring the risks, please go ahead. But remember, you will encouraging vendors to sell on grey markets over the normal retails channel to earn more profits. Also, vendors will make a bulk purchase whenever the PlayStation 5 console is back in stock, making it difficult for end-users to purchase one directly off the official channels.

