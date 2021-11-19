Star Wars: Old Republic Expansion, Legacy of the Sith, is Set to Release on 14 December

Fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic will be pleased to learn that a new Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion will be released on December 14th. According to BioWare, The Legacy of Sith is the new Star Wars: The Old Republic expansion. The team hosted a special Livestream where they disclosed more about the expansion, as well as the release date, as this would make the game even further into the Dark Side of The Force.

Since its release in 2011, The Old Republic has had eight major expansions, each fleshing out the period of conflict that followed the game's initial release the game is followed by different expansions such as the Rise of the Hutt Cartel, Galactic Starfighter, Galactic Strongholds, etc. and now, Legacy of the Sith. And, rumours have suggested that maybe, even more, is on the way in the next years.

Legacy of the Sith, Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion

The Galactic Republic's and the Sith Empire's battle has expanded to other worlds! In the far reaches of the galaxy, dangerous fringe groups emerge, as Darth Malgus pursues an unknown goal... As your choices continue to change the galaxy, unravel these secrets and more. Combat Styles are now available! For even more personalization, players can now separate their Class Story from their gaming style. Characters can now choose any Advanced Class within the Tech or Force playstyles, freeing up Advanced Class possibilities! Play as a Sniper Rifle-wielding Trooper, a Sith Inquisitor with a lightsaber in each hand, or even a member of the Jedi Order while secretly using Dark Side powers.

In Legacy of the Sith, you'll visit the planet Manaan, from Knights of the Old Republic where you were attacked by all the sharks. You'll be visiting Manaan this time to find out what rogue Sith Darth Malgus is up to, as well as catching up with a number of returning tale characters, including Tau Idair, Arn Peralun, Lana Beniko, Major Anri, and Darth Rivix. There's also a new flashpoint on Elom, a snow planet, and an operation dubbed R-4 Anomaly, set on a research base operated by a frightening Sith cult, which will be released shortly after. Loadouts expand your customization options by allowing you to switch between play styles and gear with a single click.

An update will roll out the new battle style system at the same time as Legacy of the Sith debuts. Players will be able to choose from a variety of fighting abilities starting at level one, rather than needing to wait until they reach level 10 to unlock an advanced class.

