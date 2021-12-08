Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion delayed Till February 2022; Read More

Many developers have already postponed game releases, and now another game has been postponed just one week before its scheduled release. BioWare has postponed the upcoming Legacy of the Sith expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. The developer BioWare has pushed back the release of the new Legacy of the Sith expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic from December 14 to February 15, 2022. The delay is due in part to comments from a recent public test server run, according to project director Keith Kanneg.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of Sith Postponed

In a blog post the project director Keith Kanneg said, “Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.”

She also added, “In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers), the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week. We're thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”

The first trailer for Legacy of the Sith was released earlier this year. BioWare announced during the announcement that the expansion would continue the storey of The Old Republic, with players pursuing Darth Malagus while exploring a number of new planets. The expansion will also include a slew of new game features, including new combat styles that will "extend player options" and a slew of new quality-of-life improvements.

Although, given that the expansion's original release date was just revealed last month, fans are likely to be disappointed by the delay.

