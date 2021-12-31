Steam showcases Its Best-Selling and Most Played Games of 2021

While Steam's Best of 2021 lists do not rank the top games in each category, they do reveal which games were the most played, sold the most, and much more.

Valheim, New World, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, PUBG, Counter-Strike, and Grand Theft Auto V appear in multiple categories on Steam's Best of 2021 lists, including Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of VR, and Controller Friendly; and games like Valheim, New World, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, PUBG, Counter-Strike, and Grand Theft Auto V appear

The Top Sellers category lists the top 100 games by gross revenue and categorises them as Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze; however, it does not specify how much a game must earn to advance to the next level. In alphabetical order, the Platinum Best Sellers are as follows:

Apex Legends

Battlefield 2042

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Naraka: Bladepoint

New World

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Valheim

The New Releases category is measured in the same way as the Top Sellers category, but games must have been released in 2021 to qualify. Sorry, GTA V, but you can't win this one! The Platinum-tier New Releases are listed alphabetically below:

Age of Empires IV

Back 4 Blood

Battlefield 2042

Farming Simulator 22

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Naraka: Bladepoint

New World

Outriders

Resident Evil Village

Valheim

The Most Played category honours the games with the most "highest peak concurrent players" over the course of the year. The following games attained the highest tier - Over 200,000 Peak Players :

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

DOTA 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Halo Infinite

New World

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Rust

Valheim

The Early Access Grads category honours games that exited Early Access with the highest gross revenue in 2021. The Platinum-tier Early Access Grads are alphabetically listed below:

Breathedge

Chernobylite

Draw & Guess

Endzone: A World Apart

Hell Let Loose

GTFO

Medieval Dynasty

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Subnautica: Below Zero

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Wildermyth

The Best of VR category compiles the top-selling VR-exclusive experiences with the highest gross revenue in 2021. In alphabetical order, the Platinum-tier Best of VR games are as follows:

Arizona Sunshine

Beat Saber

Blade & Sorcery

Boneworks

Hal-Life: Alyx

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes, & Hand Grenades

Into the Radius

Pavlov

Superhot VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

VR Kanojo

Finally, the Controller Friendly category recognises games with the highest number of daily active controller players in 2021. The Platinum-tier Controller Friendly games are listed alphabetically below:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

eFootball 2022

FIFA 21

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Grand Theft Auto V

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Halo Infinite

Monster Hunter: World

Tales of Arise

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth