The new leak for Fortnite chapter 3 reveals the new map

Fortnite season 8 is almost at its climax, and the new Fortnite chapter 3 is just around the corner. The new chapter 3 will come sooner than most players expected. The cube Queen is ready to take over the island. Many online leaks are suggesting that Naruto and Sasuke will be joining the Fortnite universe in a short period of time. Currently, the gaming industry is all hyped up about the new season 8 at the same time many Fortnite chapter 3 leaks are also getting attention online.  

According to many online leaks, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end up with a fight where the cube queen will end up with closure on its current map. After that, at the beginning of Fortnite chapter 3, there will be some parts that will be played by the cube queen in accordance with the subsequent events of the story. 

Few important updates will come with Fortnite chapter 3 according to leaks

As per many online leaks regarding the new Fortnite chapter 3 there will be many new elements and mechanics which will come with the new Fortnite. Although most of these leaks are from the existing gaming files, and according to these leaks the new mechanics cannot be introduced in the current chapter as they will change the game too much. 

The sliding mechanic leak 

The new Fortnite chapter 3 will introduce the all-new sliding mechanics which will change the gameplay completely, and for the new sliding mechanics, players will have to take a completely fresh new start. 

The titled towers 

The titled towers were the most favorite POI of players from Fortnight chapter one. These titled towers are expected to be back on the game with the new chapter 3. In the recent season 8 trailer, many players noticed similar kinds of buildings. Along with the old titled towers, the new chapter 3 map will also include a new Frosty Fortilla and Mossy Marsh in the game. 

Many famous gamers like SypherPK and Tabor Hill have expressed their opinions regarding the high chances of the new chapter 3 coming to Fortnite after the end of the current season. 

Although the company has not revealed any details regarding the launch of chapter 3 for Fortnite. That's why it's just a matter of time before players are able to explore the new chapter 3 in Fortnite. 

