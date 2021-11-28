Top 5 games for December 2021 everyone was waiting for

As we are moving towards the last month of 2021 there are many new, most awaited games being released this month to brighten your holiday season. In December there are many big games like Halo Infinite launching along with some small games like indie experiences, basically, no matter what type of gamer you are there will be something new for you definitely.

In the month of November, we have seen lots of new game releases like Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty vanguard, etc, and just like November, we will be witnessing some new game releases in December for which many gaming enthusiasts were waiting.

Here is the list of the top 5 games to be released in December 2021 for which lots of gamers were waiting for.

Halo infinite

Ever since the launch of Halo Infinite, it has been the most appreciated gaming title of recent times. This legendary gaming series is coming back with the master chief as its main protagonist. In this game, players will experience the epic adventure along with exploring the massive scale of the Halo ring. The free-to-play multiplayer of Halo infinite was launched on 15th November and the core gameplay of Halo infinite has been praised globally.

This game will be made available on platforms like Xbox series X/S, Xbox one, and pc. The game can be launched on 8th December 2021.

Icarus

The Icarus is a completely new take on the crafting survival genre. The Dean Hall of the DayZ fame with Rocketwerkz world is behind this game. In this season-based PVE game, there will be up to 8 players with players which will drop pop into an alien wilderness. In this game, players will have to survive long enough to mine exotic matters and after that, they will have to return into orbit within the given deadline, or else they will be left in the alien wilderness forever.

This game will be available on PC and we can expect the release of this game on 4th December 2021.

White shadows

This game is rendered in a black-and-white color scheme. The white shadows are developed by head-up games and it is published by thunderful publishing. A game is situated in a bizarre world of sci-fi and industrial age stem punk elements with puzzle platformer. Players will have to escape from a big city that is ruled by wolves and its deadly traps. Players will be playing the role of a little Ravengirl.

This game will be available on platforms like PS5, Xbox series X, and on pc. We can expect the game to be launched on 7th December 2021.

The gunk

This game is developed by image and form and it is published by thunderful games. The gunk is a 3rd person's story-driven game that is situated in a big and exotic world where the mysterious black gunk has taken over the nature of the forgotten planet. To restore the harmony of nature, the main 2 characters of the game, Rani and Becks will be solving the puzzles and will kill the enemies.

This game will be available on platforms like Xbox series X/S, Xbox one, and on pc. The game might get launched on 16th December 2021.

Solar ash

The solar ash game is built by makers of the old classic hyper-light drifter which was published by Annapurna interactive. The hyperlight drifter was a game with 2D pixel statics, but the solar ash is a 3-D action-adventure game. The game also features an iconic and vibrant world rich with pastel colors. Players will have to perform skating, platforming, and grappling along with fighting with the gargantuan bosses.

This game will be available on platforms like PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will be released on 2nd December 2021.

Along with the above-mentioned top 5 games, there are many other games that will be released in December 2021. These games include many titles like Shadow Tactics, Trash sailors, ANVIL, Start-up panic, and others.